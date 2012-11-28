TEXT-S&P Summary: Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings PLC

Nov 28 -

Summary analysis -- Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings PLC
28-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Entertainers &

entertainment

groups

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Mar-2012 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-domiciled education services provider Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings PLC (Nord Anglia Education) reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “highly leveraged” financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term. We expect Nord Anglia Education’s adjusted EBITDA interest coverage to be 1.2x, equivalent to 1.7x on a cash interest basis, and its fully adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 10x, equivalent to about 6x excluding preference shares, for the financial year ended Aug. 31, 2012.

We view Nord Anglia Education’s business risk profile as “fair,” reflecting geographic concentration of earnings in China, from where it derives about 60% of its EBITDA, and accelerated deterioration of earnings performance stemming from its learning services (LS) division, although we note that LS only contributes about 11% to total EBITDA. These weaknesses are partly offset by the favorable characteristics of the for-profit K-12 private schools market, such as growing demand for private education, good earnings, and cash flow visibility ahead of the academic year. The business risk profile also reflects Nord Anglia Education’s niche position in the high-margin premium segment, where it has a large share of corporate payers.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that for the financial year ended Aug. 31, 2012, Nord Anglia Education will report revenues of close to $270 million, broadly in line with our initial forecast. We expect the strong operating performance of the Chinese premium schools to result in adjusted EBITDA of about $93 million, which is above our initial forecast.

In financial year 2013, we forecast organic revenue growth in the high-single digits, with a broadly stable EBITDA margin of about 35% after our adjustments. This is based on our assumptions of a continued increase in demand for private K-12 education, particularly in China, an average 5% rise in tuition fees, and positive EBITDA contributions from the Pattaya and Abu Dhabi schools. We are cautious about the risk of softer trading in Switzerland and Central Europe and of accelerating deterioration in LS operations, both of which could lead us to scale back our growth forecasts.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under our base-case assessment for 2013, we anticipate that--despite the growth we forecast in EBITDA--adjusted EBITDA interest cover will fall to about 1.0x and fully adjusted debt to EBITDA to improve to about 9.3x, including approximately $40 million of preference shares, due to the accretion of interest under the preference shares. Excluding the preference shares, we expect these ratios to improve from 1.7x and 6.0x on Aug. 31, 2012 to 1.8x and 5.6x by Aug. 31, 2013.

We expect the company to generate unadjusted free-operating cash flow (FOCF) of about $30 million during financial year 2013. This is underpinned by our assumptions of annual capital expenditure (capex) amounting to roughly 5% of revenues on average and positive working capital movements reflective of growing enrollment figures at the start of the academic year.

Our base-case assessment does not factor in any mergers and acquisitions activity.

Liquidity

We assess Nord Anglia Education’s liquidity as “adequate,” as defined in our criteria, and we calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of May 31, 2012, we estimated liquidity sources in excess of $171 million. These included:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of about $56 million (excluding collateralized cash in China);

-- $25 million available under a committed revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2015;

-- Unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) of close to $30 million, to be generated until May 31, 2013; and

-- A working capital inflow of about $60 million in the fourth quarter of financial year 2012.

We estimate Nord Anglia Education’s liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about $105 million, comprising:

-- Capex and acquisitions of about $35 million; and

-- A working capital outflow of about $70 million for the first three quarters of financial year 2013.

Nord Anglia Education has no large debt maturities or amortizations until 2017, which supports the company’s liquidity profile.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the $325 million 10.25% senior secured notes due 2017 issued by Nord Anglia Education is ‘B’, in line with the corporate credit rating. The notes have a recovery rating of ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue and recovery ratings are supported by our valuation of the company as a going concern and the moderate level of prior-ranking debt at the point of default. The ratings are constrained, in our view, by the weak guarantee and security package, which does not include any guarantee and security from the Chinese subsidiaries, and by the limited tangible asset base and the company’s exposure to multiple jurisdictions.

Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2015, due to an increase in competition and a reduction in spending by companies on employees under expatriation contracts in a prolonged economic downturn. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of approximately EUR257 million, equivalent to a 5.5x stressed EBITDA multiple.

We believe that if Nord Anglia Education experienced a payment default, it would most likely be reorganized as a going concern, owing to its solid brand and reputation, top-tier facilities, and location in high-growth markets. However, we cannot rule out a potential liquidation under the hypothetical scenario of the Chinese authorities drastically restricting immigration in China. While this is not the central scenario in our recovery rating analysis for Nord Anglia Education, we believe that recovery prospects would be substantially lower under liquidation than under a sale as a going concern.

After deducting priority liabilities, mainly comprising enforcement costs, the debt at subsidiaries, and part of the unfunded pension deficit, we arrive at a net enterprise value of $210 million. We first deduct the super senior RCF, which we assume would be fully drawn at the point of default. This leaves sufficient value for recovery in the 30%-50% range for the noteholders, which translates into a recovery rating of ‘4’.

For more details on the recovery analysis, please see “Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings PLC Recovery Rating Profile,” published on June 21, 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Nord Anglia Education will continue to generate positive organic top-line growth and a reported EBITDA margin in excess of 25%. This is based on positive dynamics for private schools in the premium segment in general, and on the continued growth of expatriates driving demand for private schools in Nord Anglia Education’s key market of China, in particular. Moreover, we forecast that the company will sustain positive FOCF generation even in a less benign economic environment.

We might lower the rating if large and aggressively priced mergers and acquisitions transactions or unexpected operating setbacks caused earnings to decline to the extent that FOCF generation turned negative. We could also lower the ratings if adjusted EBITDA interest coverage fell below about 1x, or to about 1.5x excluding the noncash interest element from the preference shares.

A positive rating action would depend on sustainable deleveraging to less than 6x on a fully adjusted basis, and the company’s ability to consistently generate positive discretionary cash flow. Given the company’s highly leveraged capital structure, we consider a near-term positive rating movement to be unlikely under our base case.

