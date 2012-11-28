TEXT-S&P Summary: First Ship Lease Trust

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

Summary analysis -- First Ship Lease Trust ------------------------ 28-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Trusts, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 336411

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Apr-2012 B+/-- B+/--

23-Nov-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Singapore-based First Ship Lease Trust (FSL) reflects the company’s exposure to the weak credit profiles of its lessees and likely weak freight rates over the next one to two years due to a downturn in the global shipping industry. FSL’s predictable cash flows from long-term lease contracts protect the company from the volatility--to the extent its customers meet their rent obligations. An improvement in FSL’s short-term liquidity also supports the rating.

We assess FSL’s business risk profile as “weak.” We expect conditions in the shipping industry to remain difficult in 2013 due to an oversupply of ships, tepid demand, and high bunker fuel prices. Over the past one to two years, several FSL vessel charter contracts were terminated because the counterparties faced financial difficulties. This increased FSL’s exposure to the spot market and decreased its EBITDA margin. In our view, a prolonged downturn in the shipping industry could further increase the risk that some more lessees may fail to pay rentals on time and renegotiate or terminate charter arrangements. In our base case, we expect FSL’s EBITDA margin to fall below 70% in 2012 from 77% in 2011, and stay at those levels for one to two years.

We assess FSL’s financial risk profile as “aggressive.” In our base-case scenario, the company’s key financial ratios are likely to remain weak. We expect FSL’s ratios of funds from operations (FFO) to debt and of debt to EBITDA to be 11%-15% and 5x-6.5x, respectively, in the next one to two years. The EBITDA interest coverage is likely to be 3x-4x in the same period. Most of FSL’s long-term contracts generate predictable cash flow. The company’s improved short-term liquidity following revisions in two loan covenants and suspension of cash dividends until June 2013 support its financial risk profile. However, we believe the downside risk to FSL’s financial performance is still significant given that counterparty risks are likely to remain high in the next one to two years. Our base case does not incorporate potential losses from further customer defaults or restructuring.

Liquidity

We assess FSL’s liquidity to be “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. The company has no short-term debt maturities. FSL’s liquidity profile has improved following the relaxation in two covenants and the suspension of dividend distribution until June 2013. We expect the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be 1.3x-1.4x in the next 12-18 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following assumptions:

-- FSL’s sources of funds include cash and cash equivalents of US$18.2 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, (after excluding US$15 million minimum cash balance that the company is required to maintain as per its loan covenants) and estimated FFO of about $50 million.

-- FSL has US$44 million of scheduled debt amortization per year and scheduled interest payments of about US$24 million.

We assume that FSL will not acquire any new vessels in 2012 and 2013.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the high credit risk of FSL’s lessees and the company’s exposure to the volatile spot freight market amid a prolonged downturn in the shipping industry.

We could lower the rating if FSL incurs large losses from defaults by customers, or we see high likelihood of a covenant breach. In addition, lower spot market freight rates than we expect could weaken the company’s credit protection measures and exert downward pressure on the rating. EBITDA coverage of gross interest expenses of less than 2.5x or a ratio of FFO to gross debt below 10% would indicate such weakening.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we see clear signs of an improvement in the credit quality of FSL’s lessees, along with a sustained improvement in the company’s credit protection measures and liquidity. Given that counterparty risks are likely to remain significant over the next 12 months, we believe the possibility of a positive rating action is low.

