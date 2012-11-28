TEXT-S&P summary: Exchequer Partnership (No. 2) PLC

Nov 28 -

Summary analysis -- Exchequer Partnership (No. 2) PLC ------------- 28-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

The ‘AA-’ long-term insured debt rating on the GBP166 million 5.396% fixed-rate senior secured bonds due 2036 issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Exchequer Partnership (No. 2) PLC (EP2; ProjectCo) reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable/--) of payment of scheduled interest and principal on the bonds.

The underlying ‘A-’ rating on the bonds reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below. According to Standard & Poor’s Rating Services’ criteria, a long-term rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term rating on the above issue reflects the rating on AGE, which is higher than the SPUR.

Under a U.K. government private finance initiative (PFI) for 34 years and nine months (including a 25-month refurbishment period), EP2 used the bond proceeds to finance the refurbishment of about one-half of the Grade II-listed government offices on Great George Street in the Whitehall area of London. The four-story building provides offices for up to 1,600 staff of HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), and includes a library, a restaurant, dining and recreation facilities, and cycle parking for up to 250 bicycles. EP2 began the refurbishment works in 2002 and completed them in November 2004, within budget and slightly ahead of schedule. Since then, EP2 has provided a full suite of soft and hard facilities management (FM) services.

A separate PFI contract operated by Exchequer Partnership (No. 1) PLC (EP1) covers the remainder of the building. Although the EP1 and EP2 contracts have several minor differences and have legally separate contractual and funding arrangements, they share common sponsors and contractual parties and deliver services jointly. Owing to the later completion date for EP2, hard FM services, particularly planned preventative maintenance, are provided to different schedules in each half of the building.

The underlying ‘A-’ rating reflects the following credit strengths:

-- The high-profile project involves the provision of accommodation services for HMRC, the key U.K. government institution that is the direct source of the project’s revenue.

-- The project has an availability-based revenue stream, with no volume or market exposure. The delivery of the relatively simple and low-risk FM services has remained stable and efficient since 2004, with no unavailability and only a very low level of performance deductions. The FM provider has continued to effectively manage the contract even during the 2012 Olympics period in London and ensured minimal disruption to users.

-- HMRC’s limited use of the building provides sufficient time to meet planned and reactive maintenance requirements, and also limits, to some degree, wear and tear to the asset.

-- The close working relationship between Her Majesty’s Treasury (HMT) and HMRC, which share the building, provides a single point of client reference for both EP1 and EP2, which is beneficial for the shared provision of services across the building.

-- Economies of scale have been generated by repackaging the insurance for both EP1 and EP2 into a single three-year contract at a lower cost than assumed at the financial close. There have been no new claims in 2011 after the last claim was settled relating to the damage caused to the building during student protests in London.

However, the SPUR also reflects the following credit weaknesses:

-- Limited cash flow diversity due to the single-asset nature of the project.

-- ProjectCo’s exposure to 30 years of capital-replacement and major repair risks. The exposure is higher than normally seen on PFI assets due to the old age and Grade II*-listed status of the building, which includes numerous heritage features. According to the technical advisor, the lifecycle program remains on plan and the external and internal fabric of the building is well maintained.

-- The close integration of FM service delivery between EP1 and EP2, with, for example, the same contractors providing services on both contracts. Although there are no cross-default provisions, a contractor default leading to replacement of the contractor on one project could lead to difficult management issues between the two projects.

-- ProjectCo’s aggressive financial profile. The transaction is highly leveraged (94%) and has a back-ended debt amortization profile: 35% of senior debt retires in the last five years before the maturity, while 61% matures in the last 10 years. The annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR) under the latest September 2012 financial model has marginally improved to 1.21x minimum (in June 2013) and 1.45x average from 1.20x minimum and 1.43x average in the last model dated December 2011.

-- The ADSCR is sensitive to interest rates given the financial income generated, which is uncertain. Without this interest income, consistent with Standard & Poor’s definition of ADSCR, the ADSCR would be 1.20x minimum and 1.41x average.

Project Update:

The works on increasing the occupancy of the building to accommodate a graduate assessment centre, known as the Fast Stream Project and adding 160 workstations, was completed on schedule in July 2012 and successfully handed over to HMRC. These works were undertaken through a separate variation agreement. Appropriate changes to reflect the additional maintenance and lifecycle works have been made to the unitary payment to ProjectCo. Occupancy levels may be further increased as a part of the government’s strategy to increase efficiency and generate savings in its estates.

Liquidity

Project liquidity is primarily provided by a cash reserve equal to the next six months of debt service. Additional liquidity is provided by a change-in-law reserve and a major maintenance reserve.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects our expectation of the project’s continued stable operations and good financial performance, as demonstrated since 2004. Given the fixed nature of revenues and the aggressive financial structure, it is unlikely that we will raise the underlying rating.

We could lower the underlying rating if life cycle and planned maintenance works were not well-managed and delivered to maintain the building’s condition, especially when the occupancy increases. There could be downside pressure on the SPUR if the project were to incur significantly higher-than-anticipated costs or deductions that would not be passed on to the subcontractors, thus weakening the project’s financial profile.

The stable outlook on the insured rating reflects the outlook on the rating of the bond insurer, AGE, and we will revise it in line with any changes we make to the rating or outlook on AGE.

