TEXT-S&P ratings - ProfMedia Ltd.

Ratings -- ProfMedia Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 28-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Entertainers &

entertainment

groups

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Jul-2010 B+/-- B+/--

