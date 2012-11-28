FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - MB Holding Co. LLC
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - MB Holding Co. LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- MB Holding Co. LLC ------------------------------------- 28-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Oman

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--

30-Nov-2011 B-/-- B-/--

13-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

27-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.