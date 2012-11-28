TEXT-S&P ratings - MB Petroleum Service LLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

Ratings -- MB Petroleum Service LLC ------------------------------- 28-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Oman

Primary SIC: Oil and gas field

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--

30-Nov-2011 B-/-- B-/--

13-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

27-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--

