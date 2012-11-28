FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (The)
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (The)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (The) ------------------ 28-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Aug-2007 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

09-Mar-2001 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

£175 mil 6.125% bnds due 02/25/2030 AA 01-Aug-2007

