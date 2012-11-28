TEXT-S&P: Harsh economy drags on ratings of Euro transport firm

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 - Weak economic growth and high fuel costs are taking their toll on the operating results and the credit quality of Europe’s shipping, airline, and logistics companies, says Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today in the report: “Harsh Economic Conditions Deliver Downgrades For Europe’s Transport Firms”.

“We expect that these difficult operating conditions will continue to weigh on transport companies well into 2013,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Izabela Listowska.

The profitability of shipping carriers is additionally being burdened by a heavy oversupply of ships amid weak trade demand, which is depressing charter rates to below breakeven cash costs for most ship classes. “We expect the growth rate in new ship deliveries will exceed the estimated growth rate in tonnage demand by about two times on average over the coming year,” said Ms. Listowska.

Airlines’ results for first nine months of 2012 show that ticket price rises have not been enough to offset the increased costs of fuel, leading to declining operating profits. We believe the development of jet fuel prices will be a major swing factor for the profitability of our rated airlines in 2013.

Logistics firms, meanwhile, are suffering from economic weakening in core countries of the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) and decelerating growth in world trade. However, some have been the beneficiaries of multinational companies outsourcing their logistics in an attempt to offset reduced revenue growth through cost savings.

In these adverse conditions, the credit quality of the 17 European transportation companies that we rate is continuing to decline. Since publishing our last report card in early July 2012, we’ve taken a further five negative rating or outlook actions in the sector, after a number of negative rating actions in the preceding seven months between December 2011 and July 2012. The credit deterioration has been most notable in the shipping sector.

The majority of companies in our European transportation portfolio are now rated below investment grade (that is below ‘BBB-'), with only three in the investment-grade category (‘BBB-’ or above). The outlook distribution in the sector is mixed: nine are stable, four are negative, three are on CreditWatch with positive implications, and one is on CreditWatch negative.