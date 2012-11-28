TEXT-Fitch affirms Italy's Trentino Trasporti at 'A+', outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Trentino Trasporti S.p.A.’s (TT) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘A+’ and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F1’. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on the Autonomous Province of Trento’s (PAT, ‘AA-'/Negative) which is TT’s sponsor under Fitch’s criteria “Ratings of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States”, with a top-down approach.

TT’s rating continues to reflect PAT’s 73% ownership, extensive control and financial support for debt repayments. It also reflects TT’s key role in the provincial infrastructure development strategy and the expected gearing of its balance sheet to fund its investment programme. A dilution or reassessment of provincial support or a downgrade of the province could exert downward pressure on the rating. Conversely, a positive rating action could result from more formalised support from PAT, such as an explicit guarantee of all financial liabilities.

TT’s debt (EUR13m at end-2011) benefits from strong provincial support. On top of a EUR10m shareholder loan provided in 2009, the province directly services EUR12m of bonds and loans outstanding at end-2011, while the additional EUR1.2m CDP loans are directly repaid by the Italian state (‘A-'/Negative). The province will also provide multi-annual subsidies to fully amortise TT’s new bonds and loans. Under Fitch’s baseline scenario, these should total around EUR70m over 2012-2014, with borrowings and bond issues almost entirely concentrated in 2013-2014.

Leveraging on this provincial-supported financial debt, Fitch expects TT to invest EUR100m over 2012-2014, with capital spending largely concentrated on extraordinary maintenance and upgrading the transport infrastructure network, rolling stocks and bus and train depot system. Under the plan, debt will rise to EUR65m by 2014, from EUR13m in 2011, pushing debt/equity to 110% (20% in 2011). However, forecasts could be revised upward if large projects on extension of railways network - currently under discussion- are implemented.

The roll-out of the growing investment programme implies some execution risks, chiefly related to potential cost overruns on the budgeted projects, especially in the infrastructure sector. Nevertheless, Fitch believes the monitoring system put in place by TT, coupled with TT’s track record in managing contract works and PAT’s oversight, mitigate this risk. Each investment under execution is backed by a performance bond equivalent to 5%-10% of project value. Fitch also understands that TT has no material legal proceedings pending.

TT has a weak income statement as revenue from leased assets to the service operator Trentino Trasporti Esercizio (TE) is insufficient to cover its operating costs. Over the past two years, the company has managed to balance its accounts thanks to extraordinary net gains of EUR2m. Fitch expects the reliance on one-off items to continue as no major upward revision of rents by TE is expected in 2012-2013.

TT had sound liquidity of EUR11m at-end 2011, which Fitch expects to progressively fall to around EUR5m in 2012-2013, as a result of PAT’s strategy to centralise and increasingly monitor the liquidity of its strategic subsidiaries. TT submits a quarterly report to PAT with the following three months’ funding needs, thus allowing receivables TT has towards PAT to be promptly cashed in if needed. Furthermore, TT has access to credit lines from PAT’s treasury bank and the province can advance subsidies to TT. These backstop liquidity tools provide a safety net if there is a temporary liquidity shortfall and should ensure, together with strict provincial oversight, timely financial sources if needed.