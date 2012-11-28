TEXT-S&P summary: Aspire Defence Finance PLC

Nov 28 -

Summary analysis -- Aspire Defence Finance PLC -------------------- 28-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

The long-term ‘BBB+’ rating on the GBP1.768 billion senior secured bonds due in 2040 and issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Aspire Defence Finance PLC reflect a composite of credit factors outlined below. The series ‘A’ bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated), and by MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (MBIA; B/Negative/--) for the series ‘B’ bonds. The bonds include GBP230 million of authority variation bonds and GBP75 million of rescue variation bonds, which are currently unissued. Under Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term debt ratings on the bonds currently reflect the SPUR, which is higher than the ratings on Ambac and MBIA.

Aspire Defence Finance PLC lent the proceeds of the bonds to Aspire Defence Ltd. (ProjectCo). ProjectCo is using the funds to design, build, finance, and operate new living and working accommodation for the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MOD), and to provide support and estate management services under a 35-year project agreement within the U.K. government’s private-finance initiative (PFI).

The ‘BBB+’ underlying debt rating reflects the following credit risks:

-- There are challenges in successfully executing a large-scale (although technically straightforward and repetitive) GBP1.5 billion construction works program on 523 new-build and refurbished buildings across four garrisons over an eight-year period.

-- The project depends on the performance of the industrial shareholders (Carillion PLC and Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd.) although ring-fencing arrangements limit ProjectCo’s exposure. Under our counterparty criteria, sufficient liquidity is available such that the rating on the project is not constrained by the credit quality of the construction joint venture contractor Aspire Defence Capital Works.

-- ProjectCo retains life-cycle risk on all assets (except for utilities). Although the technical advisor (TA), EC Harris, views the life-cycle arrangements as appropriate, we note that the project remains exposed to an increase in life-cycle costs.

-- The project has an aggressive financial structure, although this is typical of the PFI sector. The ratio of senior debt to total funds is 92%, and base-case senior annual debt service coverage ratios (ADSCRs) are 1.32x minimum and 1.37x on average. When calculated without interest income, the minimum ADSCR is 1.26x and the average is 1.32x.

-- Unitary payments are made according to a schedule specified in the project agreement. Deductions are made if units of space are unavailable, performance standards are below specified levels, or extra delays occur. The project’s funding structure therefore relies partly on ProjectCo’s timely completion of assets, and on revenues from operations. These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:

-- The main construction phases have continued to progress smoothly and a significant portion of the works are now complete. ProjectCo has now completed all firm works (works that had a lump-sum fixed price agreed at financial close) and fixed works (works that had an agreed price subject to inflation). Construction remains on schedule for completion in 2014, two years earlier than planned at financial close.

-- Third-party financial support in the construction phase comprises letters of credit from institutions that are rated ‘AA-’ or better. These provide 20% of the principal amount of credit support--effectively the aggregate capital value of the firm works and the fixed works at any point in time, including firmed competed works (non index-linked) and excluding assets accepted into service.

-- Above-average project liquidity is available during construction, owing to the cost approach to key contracts and to dedicated reserves available during construction and operations. These reserves take the form of inflation reserve and liquidity reserve accounts in the construction period and a six-month debt service reserve account (DSRA) during operations.

-- ProjectCo’s operational requirements relate to a relatively standard set of hard and soft facilities management (FM) services that have presented no particular delivery challenge to date.

-- The project’s revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume or market exposure and no dependence on third-party revenues. The TA regards the payment mechanism as relatively benign (although complex), with significant underperformance by ProjectCo required before material deductions are incurred.

-- ProjectCo’s only revenue source, the MOD, benefits from excellent credit quality. We do not expect that the recent Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) will weaken the project’s strong rationale.

-- Strong relationships are being maintained between the key contract parties.

The project has continued to perform strongly, with construction proceeding in accordance with schedule and a low level of deductions incurred. Work continues to finally resolve the previously identified issues with heating systems. Positively, tests of the heating and hot water systems prior to the onset of winter did not raise any significant problems. ProjectCo is close to completing the transfer of its bank accounts from Citibank NA to Barclays Bank PLC, due to the rating on Citibank being lower than that specified in the project documentation. ProjectCo continues to hold the majority of its funds on short-term deposit, with banks rated at least ‘A-1’, including, BNP Paribas, Barclays Bank PLC, Lloyds TSB Bank, and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Liquidity

Aspire benefits from above-average liquidity during the construction period as a result of an inflation reserve account and a liquidity reserve account. When the project is operational, liquidity will be provided by a six-month DSRA and a major maintenance reserve.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the SPUR if the project maintains a strong financial profile and operating performance over the next two years. An upgrade would also be contingent on the project maintaining a good working relationship with the MoD. We could revise the outlook to stable if the project’s operational or financial performance were to weaken, or if there were a material weakening in its relationship with the MoD.

