November 29, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P:Toshiba's domestic bond shelf assigned 'BBB' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB’ preliminary long-term corporate debt rating to Japan-based Toshiba Corporation’s (BBB/Stable/A-2) JPY200 billion domestic bond shelf registration, effective for two years until Nov. 28, 2014.

Our ratings on Toshiba reflect its stable profits and cash flow--from power generation, other industrial systems, and medical equipment--as well as strong competitiveness in NAND flash memory, backed by technological strengths and enhanced production. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services also factors into the ratings stable access to capital markets and bank support. Constraints on the ratings are the core semiconductor business’ high susceptibility to market fluctuations and its highly variable profits, the company’s consistent need for heavy capital investments, its heavy financial burden of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and its relatively weak measures of cash flow protection and weak debt-to-capital structure for the current ratings. The company has a “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Industrials: Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Sept. 18, 2008

