TEXT-Fitch affirms OCBC NISP at 'BBB'/'AAA(idn)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk’s (OCBC NISP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB’ and National Long-Term rating at ‘AAA(idn)’ with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation that OCBC NISP will continue to receive strong support from its parent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, ‘AA-'/Stable), which is rated higher than Indonesia’s Country Ceiling of ‘BBB’, equivalent to ‘AAA(idn)’ on the National Rating scale. Fitch’s view of support is reinforced by OCBC NISP’s strategic importance to OCBC’s regional business growth, the parent’s 85.08% ownership and close integration between the two entities, in name association and operational alignment in most key areas.

Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening of support from, OCBC would put pressure on OCBC NISP’s ratings. Upside potential for OCBC NISP’s IDR may result from an upgrade of the Indonesian Country Ceiling.

OCBC NISP’s Viability Rating of ‘bb’ reflects its smaller franchise and its weaker profitability and funding profile compared with its larger peers. The rating also reflects its consistently strong asset quality and satisfactory capital position. Rapid loan growth adversely affecting the bank’s asset quality or capital position could put pressure on its Viability Rating, particularly if the economic environment were to deteriorate.

OCBC NISP’s profitability has been under pressure from tight competition with moderated return on assets (ROA), in line with a decrease of net interest margin (NIM) in Q312. Fitch believes that intensifying competition will continue to weigh on the bank’s profitability in the near term. However, asset quality is likely to be stable in the near- to medium-term given its stringent risk management in line with OCBC’s policy.

Low-cost current and saving accounts decreased as a share of total deposits to about 50% at end-Q312 (2011: 59%). However, OCBC NISP has remained adequately capitalised with a Tier 1 capital ratio at 14.1% at end-Q312, underpinned by capital injections from its parent bank. Fitch expects that the bank will be able to maintain Tier 1 ratio of at least 11% in the near- to medium-term given its parent’s strong commitment not to seek dividend payments from OCBC NISP.

Established in 1941, OCBC NISP was previously owned by the Surjaudaja family, and weathered the 1997-1998 Asian crisis without a state bailout. OCBC, which acquired 22.5% of OCBC NISP in mid-2004, now owns 85.08% following a merger between OCBC Indonesia and OCBC NISP on January 2011.

OCBC NISP’s ratings:

Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘F3’

National Long-Term rating affirmed at ‘AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘2’

Subordinated bond affirmed at ‘AA(idn)'