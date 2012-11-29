TEXT-S&P summary: Consort Healthcare (Salford) PLC

Nov 29 -

Summary analysis -- Consort Healthcare (Salford) PLC -------------- 29-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Rationale

The long-term ‘BBB+’ debt rating on the index-linked senior secured bonds issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Consort Healthcare (Salford) PLC (ProjectCo) reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below.

The debt comprises GBP158.9 million of index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds, including GBP40.0 million of variation bonds, due 2042. The amortization period for the bonds is equal to the concession period.

The bonds retain the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated) of payment of scheduled interest and principal on the bonds. Under Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR). The long-term debt rating on the bond currently reflects the SPUR.

The ‘BBB+’ debt rating takes into account the following principal project risks:

-- The project is exposed to the counterparty risk of U.K.-based construction and engineering group Balfour Beatty PLC (not rated) and related companies, as design and construction contractor and facilities management (FM) contractor. In our view, ProjectCo has sufficient liquidity available to replace its operational counterparties if required.

-- The project is exposed to the uncertainty of more than 30 years of capital-replacement costs, although, positively, this is only in relation to new-build facilities. The life cycle risk is partially mitigated by a three-year, forward-looking life cycle reserve and a 12-year, limited latent defects liability period (regarding direct losses only) from the construction contractor. In addition, our sensitivity testing indicates that ProjectCo could withstand significant increases in life cycle costs before encountering financial stress.

These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:

-- Construction risk has now been removed, as the certificate of practical completion was issued by the independent tester on Jun. 18, 2012. ProjectCo is consequently receiving 100% of the unitary payment. No serious defects have been notified and minor defects continue to be closed out promptly.

-- The revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume or market exposure, negligible reliance on third-party revenues, and a payment mechanism that the independent technical advisor regards as consistent with those of similar projects.

-- The project rationale is strong and supported by the likelihood of high long-term demand for health care services in the local area.

-- The financial structure is less aggressive than that of other U.K. private finance initiative projects that we rate. Senior debt to total funds is 86% (excluding trust grants), and our base-case annual senior debt service coverage ratio is a minimum and average of 1.25x and 1.31x, respectively. When interest income is excluded in accordance with our criteria, the debt service coverage ratio is reduced to 1.24x minimum and 1.27x average.

Liquidity

ProjectCo has established a debt service reserve account which is equivalent to the next six months of debt service. In addition, a major maintenance reserve account calculated on a three year forward looking basis and a change-in-law reserve account of GBP2.1 million have also been established.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, following the successful completion of construction, the project will continue to deliver solid operational and financial performance.

We could take a negative rating action if operational performance were poorer than we anticipate or if the project’s financial profile were to weaken materially.

We could take a positive rating action if the project continues to demonstrate stable operational performance and a stronger-than-average financial performance. However, future rating actions could be constrained by the credit quality of the Trust.

