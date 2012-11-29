TEXT-S&P rates Federal Grid Finance Ltd. proposed notes 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘BBB’ issue rating to the proposed limited-recourse senior unsecured notes to be issued by special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Federal Grid Finance Ltd. (not rated). We have also assigned our ‘BBB’ issue rating to a proposed back-to-back loan by Federal Grid Finance to Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System (FGC; BBB/Stable/--, Russia national scale ‘ruAAA’).

The notes are issued for the sole purpose of funding the back-to-back loan, which FGC will use for general corporate purposes and, in particular, to finance its investment program.

Subject to the terms of the trust deed, noteholders cannot enforce any provision of the loan agreement or have direct recourse to FGC as borrower except through an action by the trustee.

Federal Grid Finance is incorporated as a private limited company under Irish law. We have not assigned a corporate credit rating to Federal Grid Finance. The company is an orphan SPV, whose activity is limited only to the issue of the notes and the onlending of the proceeds to FGC. These features offset the fact that neither FGC nor any of its subsidiaries guarantee or provide credit support to Federal Grid Finance, and that the noteholders do not have a direct claim on the FGC’s cash flow and assets.

We have equalized the issue rating on the notes with the issuer credit rating on FGC because, in our view, the structure allows the noteholders to ultimately rely on FGC to service and repay the debt in full and on a timely basis. We also factored in Federal Grid Finance’s limited object and our view that it generally complies with our bankruptcy remoteness criteria (see “European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions,” published on Aug. 28, 2008). The issue rating also reflects the benefits we see from gross-up clauses, which enable Federal Grid Finance to pass-through its ongoing, financial, and tax expenses to FGC, including if it were subject to Russia’s withholding tax should the relief under the “Double Taxation Treaty Between Russia And Ireland” signed on April 4, 2004, not be available.

Any change to the preliminary documentation related to the pass-through features and other legal aspects of the transaction could have a material effect on the issue rating on the notes.

The ratings on FGC, which is 79.55% state-owned, reflect our opinion that there is a “very high” likelihood that the Russian government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. We assess FGC’s stand-alone credit profile at ‘bb+'.

