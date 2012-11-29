TEXT-S&P summary: FMO

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor --- 29-Nov-2012

Ontwikkelingslanden N.V.

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Jul-2000 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on the development finance institution, FMO, are based on an equalization with the ratings on the State of The Netherlands (unsolicited ratings, AAA/Negative/A-1+), reflecting our opinion that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that the Dutch government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to FMO in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach factors in our view of FMO‘s:

-- “Critical” role as the key government vehicle for promoting private-sector growth in developing countries, an important public policy goal in The Netherlands; and

-- “Integral” link between the government and FMO. The ratings reflect the 51% government ownership of, and strong sovereign support for, the company, based on the operating maintenance obligation, liquidity provisions, and the solvency commitment, as well as the track record of support.

Sovereign support was formally codified in the 1998 agreement between FMO and the state. Under Article 8 of the agreement, the state is legally required to enable FMO to meet its obligations on time, and is a key liquidity provider. The duration of the agreement is indefinite and its termination requires 12 years’ notice by either party. The Netherlands’ long-term commitment to, and support of, FMO is also demonstrated by the sovereign’s obligation in most circumstances to safeguard the company’s solvency (Article 7 of the agreement). However, we understand that the state does not explicitly guarantee FMO’s individual obligations, but rather provides a maintenance guarantee on its operations. Accordingly, FMO’s creditors have no direct recourse to the Dutch government. Rather, the government’s obligation is to FMO.

FMO supports businesses and financial institutions in developing countries by providing capital and skills. It does so by arranging loans (EUR2.8 billion net loans outstanding at June 30, 2012; equity investments EUR894 million), guarantees, and other investment promotion activities. In addition, it manages several development funds on behalf of, and at the risk of, the Dutch government: these were just under 15% of FMO’s total portfolio at the end of 2011. Highlighting FMO’s development mandate, its loan portfolio has increased in an anticyclical manner in 2011 and through mid-2012.

However, net profit declined by 26% in 2011 to EUR93 million--from EUR126 million in 2010--as provisioning levels more than doubled to EUR59 million. We note that approximately half of this increase is due to what we view as FMO’s conservative policy of including provisions for events incurred but not reported (IBNR) and a large part of this IBNR increase is due to the growth of the loan portfolio. Given the nature of its business and the high level of equity and mezzanine financing, we view FMO’s financial results as fairly volatile. Based on FMO’s track record of managing emerging market risks, we expect that the company will remain profitable.

While decreasing slightly from the 35% observed in 2010, shareholder equity remained strong at 33% of total assets.

Outlook

The negative outlook on FMO mirrors that on The Netherlands and also reflects our expectation that the 1998 agreement with the Dutch state will remain in force for the foreseeable future. Should we receive new information that would lead us to reassess FMO’s integral link and critical role with respect to the Dutch government, we could lower the rating to below that of the State of The Netherlands.