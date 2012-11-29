TEXT-Fitch affirms Russia's Republic of Udmurtia at 'BB+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia’s Republic of Udmurtia Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘BB+', Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘B’, and National Long-term rating at ‘AA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also affects Udmurtia’s outstanding RUB5bn domestic bonds.

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s expectation of the Republic of Udmurtia’s operating performance stabilisation, moderate direct risk and decreasing deficit. The ratings also factor in Udmurtia’s rising refinancing risk and high tax concentration in the primary sector.

Fitch notes that inability to reduce high annual refinancing needs accompanied with deterioration of debt coverage ratios above Fitch’s projections would lead to a downgrade. Conversely, strong budgetary performance, with operating margins at above 15% for two consecutive years coupled with a significant reduction of refinancing risks would lead to positive rating action.

The agency considers the region’s refinancing needs in 2012-2013 as substantial. It has to redeem about RUB4.7bn in Q412 and RUB6.1bn in 2013. Strong cash reserves and RUB4bn unutilised credit lines mitigated refinancing risks in 2012. Fitch believes the region will not face difficulties in attracting more loans in 2013. However, should the situation in financial markets worsen, debt servicing costs may increase substantially, putting additional pressure on the region’s budget.

Fitch expects Udmurtia to demonstrate a stable budgetary performance with margins at about 6%-7% in 2012-2014. The operating revenue growth will be driven by strong growth in the region’s tax base. The region’s operating margin in 2011 (6.8%) was slightly better than that of in 2010 (5.2%). This was despite pressure on operating expenditure during the election season.

Capex will fall to about 15% of total expenditure in 2012-2014. As a result, the deficit before debt variation will be limited at 4% of total revenue in 2012-2014. Capex accounted for an average 27% of total expenditure during 2005-2010. However it declined to less than 20% in 2011.

Growth of direct risk slowed down in 2011 (up by 13% yoy) from that of 2010, when direct risk almost doubled. The debt burden is moderate by international standards, with direct risk at below 35% of current revenue at end-2011. Fitch expects Udmurtia’s direct risk to stabilise at this level in 2012-2014. Debt coverage (direct risk/current balance) will account for seven years, which is above the region’s debt maturity profile.

The republic has a strong industrial sector, which is dominated by oil extraction, metallurgy and machine building. Udmurtia’s gross regional product (GRP) expanded 7.5% in 2011 (2010: 4.7%). The republic’s administration expects stable figures in oil extraction and growth of processing industry with GRP growth of about 2.5% in 2012-2014.

Udmurtia is located in the east of the European part of Russia. The republic accounted for 0.7% of national GDP in 2010 and for 1.1% of the population.