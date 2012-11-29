TEXT-S&P affirms Opera Germany (No. 3)'s class A CMBS notes

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

On Nov. 7, 2012, we published our updated criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) (see “European CMBS Methodology And Assumptions”). The criteria update refines the approach to rating European CMBS transactions, and provides a more transparent framework for analyzing the commercial real estate assets and transaction structures commonly associated with European CMBS. We expect that the criteria update will have a moderate impact on outstanding ratings on European CMBS, based on a sample of transactions we tested. The impact on investment-grade ratings is likely to be greater than that on speculative-grade ratings.

These criteria will be effective for all in-scope ratings from Dec. 6, 2012, at which time we expect to place all the ratings likely to be affected on CreditWatch. We expect to resolve any rating changes within six months of the effective date of the criteria.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Opera Germany (No. 3) Ltd.

EUR550 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Unaffected

B A+ (sf)