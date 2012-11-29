FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Linkopings Stadshus AB
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Linkopings Stadshus AB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Linkopings Stadshus AB ------------------------ 29-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Apr-2011 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

02-Dec-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based municipal holding company Linkopings Stadshus AB is based on the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses in the ‘a’ category. The ratings also reflect our opinion that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that the company’s owner, the City of Linkoping would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Linkopings Stadshus in the event of financial distress. We believe that such ownership support could go either to Linkopings Stadshus itself or to ailing subsidiaries. We do not rate Linkoping, but believe it would be rated in a high investment-grade category (‘AA’ or higher).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.