TEXT-S&P summary: Catalonia (Autonomous Community of)
November 29, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Catalonia (Autonomous Community of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Catalonia (Autonomous Community of) ----------- 29-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 371470

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Aug-2012 BB/B BB/B

04-May-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

19-May-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

21-Jul-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

14-May-2010 A+/-- A+/--

25-Jun-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of Catalonia reflect a deterioration in its individual credit profile which stems from: a track record of large fiscal deficits exceeding nationally-agreed targets; a very high tax-supported debt; a very tight liquidity position; and virtually no access to private external funding except for the rolling over of domestic debt.

Catalonia’s access to external funding crucially depends on a legally-established financing facility deployed by the central government known as the Fondo de Liquidez Autonomico (FLA). We consider the FLA a positive rating factor. In the absence of the facility, we are of the view that Catalonia would likely undergo financial stress.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
