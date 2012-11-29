FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Compagnie Generale de Geophysique - Veritas
November 29, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Compagnie Generale de Geophysique - Veritas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Compagnie Generale de Geophysique - Veritas ------------ 29-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Oil and Gas Field

Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 204384

Mult. CUSIP6: 204386

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

13-Dec-2007 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$200 mil sr secd revolving credit fac due

2014 bank ln BB 11-May-2010

US$400 mil 7.75% callable nts due 05/15/2017 BB- 11-May-2010

(Gtd: CGG Veritas Services Holding (U.S.)

Inc.)

US$350 mil 9.50% nts due 05/15/2016 BB- 11-May-2010

(Gtd: CGG Veritas Services Holding (U.S.)

Inc.)

US$650 mil 6.50% bnds due 06/01/2021 BB- 25-May-2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
