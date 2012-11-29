FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Swedbank's EUR500m Tier 2 issue 'A' rating
November 29, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch assigns Swedbank's EUR500m Tier 2 issue 'A' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Swedbank AB’s (‘A+'/‘Stable’) EUR500m fixed rate subordinated Tier 2 notes (ISIN XS0861583887), issued under its USD40bn Global Medium Term Note Programme, a rating of ‘A’. The notes have a five-year issuer call option and a 10-year maturity, with a single interest rate reset but no step-up.

The notes are rated one notch below Swedbank’s ‘a+’ Viability Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch’s criteria for “Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities”. The notching down from the VR reflects potential loss severity relative to average recoveries. As the notes do not have any interest deferral features, no additional notches for non-performance risk have been applied. The notes’ rating is sensitive to any changes in Swedbank’s VR.

Unlike for many of the recent Tier 2 issues by other banks, the notes’ terms and conditions do not incorporate substitution and variation languages to comply with Basel III. The documentation does not make explicit reference to future bank recovery and resolution regime or potential statutory loss absorption once the point of non-viability for the issuer has been reached; such new wording has emerged in light of ongoing implementation of Basel III requirements in the European Union. Fitch understands that Swedbank intends to call the notes if these are no longer recognised as Tier 2 capital.

