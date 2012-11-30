TEXT-S&P summary: Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. ------------- 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: China

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Apr-2011 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The rating on Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (BEH) reflects the company’s ‘bbb+’ stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our expectation of a “moderately high” likelihood that Beijing’s municipal government will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to BEH in the event of financial distress.

Our assessment of government support is based on the following:

-- BEH’s “important” role to the government. The company is Beijing’s main listed vehicle in Hong Kong for raising capital to fund public utility projects--one of these is to operate and supply gas to China’s capital city.

-- BEH’s “strong” link with the government. We believe Beijing’s municipal government will maintain its majority ownership through Beijing Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and exert strong influence on BEH’s business strategy and management.

We assess the credit profile of Beijing’s municipal government to be stronger than the SACP of BEH. This reflects the capital city’s very close relationship with the central government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+), its strong budgetary performances, and solid liquidity position. Beijing’s diversified and broad-based economy is among the wealthiest in China and its growth prospects remain healthy. The municipal government’s moderately high tax-supported debt burden offsets these strengths. Transparency and accountability issues also hinder the Chinese intergovernmental system and influence our assessment of Beijing’s contingent liabilities from activities of its state-owned enterprises.

BEH’s SACP reflects the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. The company’s strengths are tied to its diversified asset portfolio, comprising utilities that generate recurring cash flows. BEH is the de facto monopoly gas distributor in Beijing, a large market with good growth potential. The company, together with a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC: AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--), owns pipelines that supply gas to Beijing. The gas business accounted for over 80% of BEH’s aftertax profit in the first six months of 2012. Beijing Yanjing Beer Co. Ltd. (not rated), a China-listed subsidiary of BEH, has a good market position (more than 10% market share in China) and a cash-generative business model that supports BEH’s business profile. In our view, BEH’s financial and liquidity management is adequate. The continued uncertainty and lack of transparency regarding tariff adjustments and cost pass-through by gas pipeline operators and city gas distributors in China partly offset BEH’s strengths. Nevertheless, the company has received support from Beijing’s municipal government and CNPC to moderate the impact of delayed pricing adjustments. The gas distribution business has strong seasonality and is sensitive to weather conditions. The brewery segment is sensitive to raw material costs, the economy, and the weather. Overall, the company’s leverage has significantly increased to meet its rapid growth.

The sewage treatment and water supply business, which BEH operates through an associate company, Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd. (BE Water; not rated), remains in a high-growth stage and requires ongoing debt-funded capital spending to expand in the next two years. BEH’s shareholding in BE Water will grow to 49.8% from 44.1% after the completion of a recently announced asset injection. We do not expect BEH to further inject cash into BE Water in the next two years. We anticipate that BE Water will be largely self-sufficient in financing. Untested regulations and a short record with weak financial performances constrain the credit profile of the water business.

We believe the prospects for potential asset injections from the municipal government that could change BEH’s business and financial risk profiles significantly are limited. Further, we believe that the gas business will remain the company’s core business for the next three to five years.

BEH’s credit metrics are likely to remain weak for the rating in 2012 because of weaker-than-expected profit growth in the beer segment and higher debt. BEH’s capital expenditure could stay high in the next two to three years because the company is still in the investment phase. We expect well-head gas costs to continue to compress BEH’s margins in 2012. However, the raw material costs for beer have stabilized since the second half of 2011. Higher utilization should partially offset the start-up expenses of new beer plants. Labor costs may continue to rise, but given a larger base and easing inflation, they are likely to grow at a slower pace. The operating environment for the beer segment is challenging this year due to slowing economic growth in China, unfavorable weather, and fierce competition, and this constrains Yanjing Brewery’s pace of growth. As of June 30, 2012, BEH’s EBIT interest coverage declined to 5.7x from 6.3x in 2011 and its debt-to-capital ratio weakened to 36% from 32.1% in 2011. If we were to consolidate BE Water, BEH’s EBIT interest coverage would be about 5.2x and debt-to-capital ratio 37.8%.

In our base-case scenario, we expect BEH’s financial performance to improve moderately for full year 2012 from the first six months of the year. This is because: (1) Yanjing Brewery’s exit from the bid to acquire Kingway Brewery will reduce the borrowings associated with the move; (2) the performance of the gas distribution and transmission business remains healthy; (3) the sale of Beijing Enterprises (Motorway) Ltd. would generate cash proceeds of Chinese renminbi 1.11 billion. We expect 10%-15% revenue growth in 2012, with healthy volume growth at BEH’s key subsidiary, Beijing Gas. We expect BEH’s EBITDA margin to remain compressed at 12%-13% due to the pressure on cost pass-through for the gas segment and the weak operating conditions for the beer segment. BEH’s debt is likely to stay relatively high but the company’s large cash position should partially offset this.

In our view, BEH’s recently announced sale of Beijng Enterprises (Motorway) Ltd. and the company’s asset injection to BE Water are credit neutral because the scenarios including both these transactions are factored into the current rating.

Liquidity

BEH has “adequate” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to be sufficient to cover its uses of liquidity in the next 12-18 months. Our assessment of BEH’s liquidity profile incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- The company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months.

-- Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash and cash equivalent of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 15.22 billion at the end of June 2012, and cash flow from operations.

-- Net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

-- In our base-case scenario, BEH’s funds from operations would be above HK$5 billion during 2012. The company’s uses of liquidity in 2012 include debt maturities of HK$5.71 billion, working capital needs of HK$1 billion-HK$2 billion, capital expenditure of HK$4 billion-HK$6 billion, and dividend payout of HK$1 billion.

-- BEH’s financial covenants have sufficient headroom. The company’s typical bank loan covenants do not have any financial undertaking related to its EBITDA; they are mainly balance-sheet focused.

-- The company can absorb low-probability high-impact shocks because of its good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow.

-- BEH does not have any unutilized committed bank facility. We do not account for bank facilities in China in the liquidity calculation due to their uncommitted nature. Nevertheless, they do provide financial flexibility and we believe BEH has strong banking relationships.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BEH’s stable and cash-generative gas transmission and distribution business and the company’s strong financial flexibility will support its credit profile.

We may raise the rating if BEH’s SACP improves. This could happen if the regulations for gas transmission and distribution improve--particularly greater transparency and implementation of tariff adjustments, and cost pass-through. Stable growth in the company’s water business could also improve the SACP. We may also raise the rating if we assess that the link and the role of BEH to the local government have strengthened.

We may lower the rating if acquisitions or asset injections weaken BEH’s credit profile or if heightened regulatory risks affect the company’s profitability and cash flows. We may also lower the rating if BEH’s growth strategy and debt-funded expansion are more aggressive than we expected, such that its EBIT interest coverage is below 4x or its debt-to-capital ratio is above 35% on a sustainable basis. We may also lower the rating if we assess a weakening in the credit profile of Beijing’s municipal government or the extraordinary government support for BEH.

