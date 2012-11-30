TEXT-Fitch: OCBC NISP affirms rating at 'AAA (idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating International PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC NISP) at ‘BBB’ and National Long-Term rating at ‘AAA (idn)’ with Stable Outlook.

The full list of rankings OCBC NISP can be seen below.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation that OCBC NISP will continue to receive strong support from its parent company, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, ‘AA-’ / Stable), which is rated higher than Indonesia Country Ceiling at ‘BBB’, which equivalent to ‘AAA (idn)’ the national scale. Fitch outlook for the support was based on the strategic importance of OCBC NISP for regional business growth OCBC, 85.08% shareholding and strong integration between the two entities, the name of the association and alignment operations in several key areas.

Dilution in the ownership, or the perception of a weakening of support for OCBC will be able to put pressure on the rating OCBC NISP. The potential rise in OCBC NISP International ranking would occur if the Country Ceiling Indonesia rose.

OCBC NISP viability rating at ‘bb’ represents a small franchise, profitability and financial profile is weak compared to larger competitors. The ratings also reflect the quality of the assets in a consistent and adequate capital position. Rapid loan growth in the future will be able to depress asset quality and capital position could further put pressure on the rating viability, especially if economic conditions decline.

OCBC NISP profitability was under pressure due to intense competition with the ratio of net income to total assets (ROA) decreased slightly due to lower net margin (NIM) at the end of September 2012. Fitch believes that the increased competition will be able to put pressure on profitability in the short term. However, asset quality will remain stable in the short to medium term given the strict risk management in accordance with the policy of OCBC.

Portions are generous funds and savings accounts to total deposits decreased to 50% at the end of September 2012 (2011: 59%). However, OCBC NISP’s capital position remains adequate with core capital ratio of 14.1% at the end of September 2012, supported by additional capital from the parent company. Fitch expects OCBC NISP will be able to maintain core capital ratio of at least 11% in the short and medium term given the strong commitment of the parent company does not expect to pay dividends of OCBC NISP.

Established in 1941, OCBC NISP Surjaudaja owned by the family and can pass the 1997-1998 Asian crisis without government help. OCBC, which has acquired 22.5% of OCBC NISP in 2004, currently holds the ownership interest of 85.08% after the merger of OCBC Indonesia and OCBC NISP in January 2011.

Affirmation ranks OCBC NISP:

-International Rating Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency (IDR) at ‘BBB’; Stable Outlook

-Short-Term Rating Foreign Currency (IDR) at ‘F3’

-National Long-Term-rating at ‘AAA (idn)'; prospects Stable

- Viability Rating at ‘bb’

-Support Rating at ‘2 ’

-Subordinated Bond-Rating at’ AA (idn) '