TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Korea Land & Housing Corp. affirmed

Overview

-- We expect KLHC’s financial risk profile to deteriorate due to the heavy interest burden and ongoing losses from its rental housing businesses and large debt-financed capital expenditures and working capital needs over the next few years.

-- We affirmed our ‘A+’ foreign currency and ‘AA-’ local currency long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on the company, and lowered the SACP for KLHC to ‘b+’ from ‘bb-'.

-- The stable outlook on the ratings on KLHC reflects the outlook on the Republic of Korea. The equalization of the ratings reflects our expectation that the likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress at KLHC is almost certain.

Rating Action

On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A+’ foreign currency and ‘AA-’ local currency long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Korea-based property developer Korea Land and Housing Corp. (KLHC). The outlook on the ratings remains stable. We lowered the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KLHC to ‘b+’ from ‘bb-'.

Rationale

We lowered the SACP for KLHC to ‘b+’ from ‘bb-’ because we expect its financial risk profile to deteriorate due to its heavy interest burden, continuing losses from its public rental housing businesses, and large debt-financed capital expenditures and working capital needs over the next few years.

Though we expect the increase in land and housing sales backed by existing government projects and the government’s strong ongoing support through National Housing Fund, KLHC will, in our view, increase its leverage to fund deficits in its cash flow and repay bonds. The increase in KLHC’s debt will likely raise the ratio of its debt to total capital over 80% over the next few years.

Still, we continue to equalize the ratings on KLHC with the sovereign ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency rating AA-/Stable/A-1+; foreign currency rating A+/Stable/A-1). This reflects Standard & Poor’s opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the Korean government would provide KLHC with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event it was to suffer financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our rating approach on our view that KLHC plays a critical role for the government as the sole government-owned entity responsible for meeting the government’s objectives of providing a stable supply of land and low-cost public housing. Furthermore, we believe KLHC has an integral link with the government due to the government’s full ownership, strong ongoing financial support, and tight supervision and control through the Ministry of Land, Transportation, and Maritime Affairs.

Liquidity

In our view, KLHC relies heavily on ongoing and extraordinary government support to manage its projects, refinance its debt, and pay recurring interest. We expect the agency to maintain adequate liquidity, as defined in our criteria, because it has strong access to the domestic capital market, benefitting from its position as the largest GRE in Korea. We assess KLHC’s liquidity to be “less than adequate” on a stand-alone basis, including ongoing government financial support. We estimate that the agency’s sources of liquidity will be less than 1.0x uses over the next 12 months. In our view, KLHC will have Korean won (KRW) 9.6 trillion in liquidity, comprising cash and expected ongoing government financial support. We estimate KLHC will need about KRW15.8 trillion to cover debt maturities due in the next six months, working capital, and committed capital spending. The company also has unused credit lines of KRW2.75 trillion, which we believe could provide a buffer for the company’s liquidity.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the ratings on KLHC reflects ongoing financial support and extraordinary support from the Republic of Korea in the event of financial distress. Due to our equalization of the ratings on KLHC with those on the sovereign, we would lower or raise the ratings on the agency in line with changes to the ratings on the Republic of Korea. Furthermore, we could lower the ratings if, in our assessment, KLHC’s role as a policy arm of, or link with, the government weakens. This could happen if the government reduces its ownership in the agency or if the private sector significantly expands its share in large government-led property development projects.

