FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 30, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC ------------ 30-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/NR Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 00386S

Mult. CUSIP6: 00388W

Mult. CUSIP6: 00389F

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 A/NR A/NR

08-Jul-2009 NR/NR NR/NR

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

MYR3.5 bil med-term note Prog 10/06/2011: sr

unsecd A- 10-Oct-2011

US$9 bil med-term note Prog 09/08/2009: sr

unsecd A- 24-Nov-2011

US$750 mil 5.875% nts ser 8 due 12/13/2021 A- 13-Dec-2011

US$750 mil 4.125% nts ser 7 due 03/13/2017 A- 13-Dec-2011

US$1 bil 6.6% med-term nts ser 3 due

08/01/2013 A- 04-Jan-2012

US$500 mil 6.165% med-term nts due 10/25/2017 A- 04-Jan-2012

EUR750 mil 4.375% nts due 10/28/2013 A- 04-Jan-2012

US$500 mil 7.25% med-term nts ser 4 due

08/01/2018 A- 04-Jan-2012

US$1.2 bil 4.75% med-term nts ser 5 due

09/15/2014 A- 04-Jan-2012

US$500 mil 6.25% med-term nts ser 6 due

09/16/2019 A- 04-Jan-2012

US$1 bil 5.875% nts due 10/27/2016 A- 04-Jan-2012

US$1.5 bil 6.50% nts due 10/27/2036 A- 04-Jan-2012

bnds ser A due 12/2022 A- 27-Nov-2012

nts ser B due 12/2017 A- 27-Nov-2012

Rationale

The ratings on Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) reflect the company’s position as a key entity in the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable/A-1+). TAQA is the majority owner of critical power and water desalination assets, and its importance as a vehicle for global investment and public policy supports the ratings, in Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.