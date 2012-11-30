TEXT-S&P summary: JSC NC KazMunayGas

KMG is the Kazakh government’s key tool to manage its assets in all segments of the country’s highly strategic hydrocarbon sector, from exploration and production to transportation, refining, and marketing. It spearheads the government’s policy to increase the national presence in the oil and gas sector and is the largest exporter, taxpayer, and employer in certain regions.

KMG is 100%-owned by the government of Kazakhstan through the national welfare fund Samruk-Kazyna (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale ‘kzAAA’). Our analysis of KMG is based on our criteria for government-related entities (GREs) rather than parent-subsidiary links, because we currently view Samruk-Kazyna as an extension of the Kazakhstan government. Although the government is considering IPO plans for large GREs, we understand that only a minority stake in KMG might be sold, if at all, and not earlier than 2015. As a result, we believe that the company’s links with the government will not be affected at this stage. Still, the Kazakh government doesn’t guarantee KMG’s debt, and the company’s operations are relatively autonomous.

We assess KMG’s SACP at ‘b+'. In our view, KMG’s SACP is constrained by a “highly leveraged” financial profile, with very large debt and negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) due to high investments. These include large capital expenditures (capex) to upgrade refineries and Kashagan, a large, new, internationally-led oil project in which KMG has a 16.8% stake, if the second stage of the Kashagan expansion is approved.

Our assessment of KMG’s business risk profile as “fair” is supported by the group’s vertically integrated structure and diversity. KMG enjoys privileged access to oil and gas assets in the country and has stakes in essentially all of Kazakhstan’s important oil and gas assets. Still, we assess the quality of KMG’s majority-owned assets to be only fair, as its core oil fields are mature and its refineries are quite aged and require high modernization spending. KMG is only responsible for about 32% of the country’s oil production and holds only minority stakes in the country’s three largest and most promising internationally-led projects.

Our assessment of KMG’s SACP factors in both positive and negative aspects of ongoing relationships with the state. On the one hand, KMG enjoys considerable support to expand its business, as highlighted by its purchase of a 10% stake in Karachaganak in 2012. Of this, KMG paid $1 billion for 5% and received the other 5% in exchange for the government’s claims against the project participants. KMG also receives government funding for socially important projects. The expected $4 billion loan from the National Fund should cover upcoming Eurobond maturities and thus boost KMG’s liquidity. On the other hand, KMG’s large investments are likely inspired by the government, but funded with corporate-level debt. We believe that during the 2009 downturn, KMG had little flexibility to use its cash reserves held in local banks. This constraint has eased in recent years, we understand, as Kazakhstan’s banking system has largely stabilized.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect KMG’s EBITDA (including dividends from equity investees) to be over $6.5 billion in 2012 and about $4 billion in the longer term. This factors in our expectation of only modest production ramp-up at KMG’s majority-owned fields following a major labor action in 2011. KMG’s performance is highly sensitive to dividends from its 20% stake in TCO. TCO dividends will depend on whether the project is expanded and how expansion capex is financed. On the other hand, KMG should start getting dividends from Karachaganak and Kashagan commissioning, scheduled for 2013, which should considerably reduce capex and start contributing to the group’s cash flow.

S&P key cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect KMG’s FOCF to remain negative in the next couple of years because of heavy capex. KMG expects to invest heavily in completing the Kashagan project and in modernizing its aged refineries to increase light product yield and meet stricter fuel emission standards. The capex budget is therefore about $4.2 billion for 2012, compared with $3.1 billion in 2011 and only about $1.5 billion in the first half of the year.

KMG’s debt is likely to remain high, at least before Kashagan starts operations. We expect capital expenditures to pick up in the second half of the year and going forward we expect them to depend on whether KMG decides to proceed with a number of infrastructure-related projects. We understand that the purchase of the Karachaganak stake and a significant part of investments in Kashagan and refineries will be financed with mid- and long-term debt negotiated with the government’s help. Although Conoco has announced its intention to sell its interest in Kashagan, and although KMG has preemptive rights to buy all oil assets that are being sold in Kazakhstan, we do not expect KMG to buy this stake unless it obtains funding from the government.

Liquidity

We view KMG’s liquidity as adequate, with the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs above 1.2x in the next 12 months.

Key sources of liquidity at the parent level for 12 months after June 30, 2012 include:

-- Cash at the parent level of about $1.5 billion. Although KMG has large consolidated cash reserves, most of it is at the level of subsidiaries (notably 63%-owned KMGEP) and is not directly available to service parent-level debt. The company continues to fund its large investments with new debt, which puts into question the company’s flexibility to use its cash, in our view.

-- Projected dividends of about $2.7 billion, minus about $1 billion in interest, taxes, general and administrative expenses.

-- Management fee received of about $58 million.

-- National Fund funding of $4 billion, of which a $2.5 billion tranche should be available in 2013 and $1.5 billion in 2015, to cover upcoming Eurobond maturities.

-- We understand that refining and marketing investments are likely to be financed at the subsidiary level and Kashagan will be able to get a loan of about $1 billion to finance its capex at the subsidiary level.

Key uses of liquidity at the parent level for the same period include:

-- Capex of about $0.3 billion, plus about $0.6 billion of Kashagan investments to be financed by KMG. We understand that refinery modernization will be largely financed at the subsidiary level, thanks to newly obtained loans.

-- Debt repayments, including $1.9 million of external debt and $1.2 billion of Kashagan-related debt due in 2013.

-- About $1 billion in interest and taxes.

-- Dividends to Samruk-Kazyna at about 15% of consolidated net income (although we believe that in the case of a liquidity crisis this can be offset against Samruk-Kazyna’s debt to KMG).

In 2013, under our oil price scenario, KMG’s headroom under the covenant that sets the maximum ratio of gross debt to EBITDA at 3.5x will decline. However, we believe the company can manage covenant compliance if it uses some of its large cash resources to repay debt, if part of the dividends is paid in a noncash form, or if the actual oil price happens to be higher than that in our oil price scenario.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KMG will continue to benefit from an “extremely high” likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support. It also reflects the stable outlook on the sovereign, which underpins our assessment of its ability to support KMG.

Ratings upside could develop if KMG’s SACP improves to ‘bb-'. This could follow improving financial metrics and cash flow generation, if KMG manages to cover its refinancing and investment needs by gradually reducing its large cash balances rather than by issuing new debt. A successful commissioning of Kashagan should also help improve KMG’s financial profile, notably if it helps to turn free operating cash flow positive.

Ratings downside could develop if KMG’s SACP deteriorates lower than ‘b-', for example as a result of heavy liquidity pressure, which is not our base-case scenario. Also, because of the large difference between the rating and the SACP, we could lower the rating if the sovereign local currency rating deteriorated, or we saw that the government’s stance toward KMG were no longer consistent with an “extremely high” likelihood of support, for instance if the IPO were to proceed and were to affect KMG’s links with the government.