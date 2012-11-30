FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates GLOBEXBANK's upcoming RUB bond 'BB(EXP)'
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 30, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates GLOBEXBANK's upcoming RUB bond 'BB(EXP)'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned GLOBEXBANK’s (GB) RUB5bn Series BO-07 three-year senior unsecured bonds an expected ratings of Long-term local currency ‘BB(EXP)’ and National Long-term of ‘AA-(rus)(EXP)'.

The expected issue date is 04 December 2012. The bonds will have a maturity of three years with a put option on 06 December 2013.

GB is 99.99% owned by Vnesheconombank (VEB; ‘BBB’/ Stable), and on a standalone basis, ranked by total assets as the 28th-largest bank in Russia at end-Q312.

GB’s ratings are:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ‘BB’, Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR ‘B’

Viability Rating ‘b’

National Long-term rating ‘AA-(rus)', Stable Outlook

Support Rating ‘3’

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.