TEXT-S&P ratings - Interregional Distributive Grid Co. of Center JSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30 -
==============================================================================
Ratings -- Interregional Distributive Grid Co. of Center JSC ------ 30-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Pos/B Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Nov-2009 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================