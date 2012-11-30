TEXT-S&P raises ratings in CLO deal CELF Loan Partners V

Nov 30 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of CELF Loan Partners V by applying our relevant criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class A, C, and D notes and affirmed our rating on the class B notes.

-- CELF Loan Partners V is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on CELF Loan Partners V Ltd.’s class A, C, and D notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class B notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance using data from the latest available trustee report in addition to our credit and cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed it under our relevant criteria for structures of this type.

We have noted the partial redemption of the class A notes in 2012. The credit enhancement has increased across all rated classes of notes, compared with our last analysis (see “Ratings Raised On All Classes Of Notes In CELF Loan Partners V Due To Improved Performance,” published Oct. 11, 2011).

Following our analysis, we have observed that the proportion of assets that we rate in the ‘CCC’ category (i.e., rated ‘CCC+', ‘CCC’, or ‘CCC-') has increased to 12.71% of the remaining pool, from 8.34% as of our last review. Over the same period, the percentage of defaulted assets has decreased to 2.20% of the remaining pool from 6.23%. The transaction now has a shorter weighted-average life and higher weighted-average spread.

We subjected the transaction’s capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating level. We incorporated a number of cash flow stress scenarios, using various default patterns, in conjunction with different interest-rate and foreign-exchange stress scenarios. As a result of our analysis, we have raised our ratings on the class A notes to ‘AA+ (sf)', on the class C notes to ‘A- (sf)', and on the class D notes to ‘BBB+ (sf)'. We have affirmed our ‘A+ (sf)’ rating on the class B notes as the credit enhancement is still commensurate with the current rating.

Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1) acts as an account bank and custodian in the transaction. In our view, the counterparty is appropriately rated to support the ratings on these notes (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012).

CELF Loan Partners V entered into a number of derivatives agreements to mitigate currency risks in the transaction. We consider that the documentation for these derivatives does not fully comply with our 2012 criteria. Therefore, in our cash flow analysis for scenarios above ‘A+', we assumed no benefit from the currency options.

CELF Loan Partners V is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in June 2008 and is managed by CELF Advisors LLP.

