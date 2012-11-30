TEXT-S&P summary: Export-Import Bank of China

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Export-Import Bank of China ------------------- 30-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: China

Primary SIC: Admin. of general

economic

programs

Mult. CUSIP6: 30216H

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

31-Jul-2008 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on the Export-Import Bank of China (China EXIM) reflects our view that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that the Chinese government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to China EXIM in the event of financial distress. We have therefore equalized the issuer credit rating on China EXIM with the sovereign credit rating on China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+).

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is based on the following China EXIM characteristics:

-- “Integral” link with the Chinese government, through 100% ownership and ongoing government supervision; and

-- “Critical” role because of the bank’s policy role in promoting foreign trade.

China EXIM’s original focus was on providing trade credit to promote the country’s exports. In recent years, the bank has been transforming into a full-fledged international cooperation bank. It has been increasing loans to foreign and domestic entities to further China’s foreign and natural resources policies and to facilitate imports.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission applies a zero-risk weight to bank holdings of bonds issued by China EXIM and other policy financial institutions. This is in contrast to the commission’s policy on financial bonds issued by commercial banks.

We assess China EXIM’s capital and earnings as “very weak,” and this affects the bank’s stand-alone credit profile, which we assess to be speculative grade. China EXIM’s capitalization largely reflects the fact that the policy bank benefits from various types of government support and is not subject to the capital adequacy requirement applicable to commercial banks.

China EXIM’s profitability is much lower than that of large state-owned commercial banks. At the end of 2011, the bank’s reported nonperforming loan ratio was 0.64%. However, the prolonged weak global economic conditions and the increased political risk in some developing countries weigh on the bank’s asset quality.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the rating on China EXIM is in line with the outlook on the sovereign rating on China. We could upgrade the bank if we raise the sovereign rating. We could lower the rating on China EXIM if the sovereign’s willingness or ability to support the bank declines.

Related Criteria And Research

-- China Sovereign Ratings Affirmed At ‘AA-/A-1+’ And ‘cnAAA/cnA-1+'; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2012

-- China (People’s Republic of), Dec. 23, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

-- Enhanced Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Government-Related Entities, June 29, 2009