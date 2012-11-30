FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Aperam S.A.
November 30, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Aperam S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Aperam S.A. -------------------------------------------- 30-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 03754H

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Nov-2012 B+/-- B+/--

22-Jun-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

05-Apr-2011 BB/-- BB/--

03-Feb-2011 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$250 mil 7.75% bnds due 04/01/2018 B+ 30-Nov-2012

US$250 mil 7.375% nts due 04/01/2016 B+ 30-Nov-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
