FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: U.S. money funds increase exposure to eurozone banks for fourth month
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. money funds increase exposure to eurozone banks for fourth month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 - U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) increased their exposure to Eurozone banks, although the fund holdings still remain well below mid-2011 levels, according to Fitch Ratings.

As of end-October, MMF holdings of Eurozone banks were 13%, a 24% increase on a dollar basis since end-September 2012. French bank exposure also rose and represents 5% of MMF assets, the highest level since end-October 2011.

Fitch notes that MMF Eurozone bank exposure remains approximately 63% below end-May 2011 allocations, with French bank exposures more than 70% below current levels. Fitch believes several factors are likely to inhibit a full return to past allocations, including European banks’ diminished desire for this form of short-term, potentially volatile wholesale funding. Furthermore, new Basel III liquidity rules will constrain banks’ use of short-term funding.

Aggregate repo exposure rose 30% between end-September and end-October, and represents approximately 20% of total MMF assets.

The 15 largest exposures to individual banks collectively represent 43% of total MMF assets, with only two Eurozone institutions on the list, including Societe Generale, which enters the top 15 for the first time since end-July 2011. Australian, Canadian and Japanese banks continue to represent the majority of names within the top 15.

The full report ‘U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Eurozone Rise Continues’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.