TEXT-S&P summary: Valencia (Autonomous Community of)
November 30, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Valencia (Autonomous Community of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- Valencia (Autonomous Community of) ------------ 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Feb-2012 BB/B BB/B

19-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

11-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

22-Jun-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

10-Jun-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on the Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia) reflect our “very negative” assessment of Valencia’s financial management, as defined in our criteria. Specifically, we factor in our opinion about Valencia’s track record of weak budgetary processes, including budgetary deviations and restatement of deficit figures due to the surfacing of unpaid supplier bills.

In our view, Valencia is poised to gradually reduce its deficit levels, on the back of public sector layoffs and reductions in education and healthcare expenditures. In our opinion, this is mainly the result of increased pressure and tighter supervision by the central government, as well as tight fiscal conditionality tied to the liquidity support mechanisms put in place by the central government.

