TEXT-Fitch publishes European Aerospace and Defence sector & companies overview
#Credit Markets
November 30, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes European Aerospace and Defence sector & companies overview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report on the European Aerospace and Defence Sector.

The report illustrates a sector overview, the main challenges facing aerospace and defence companies and the extent that ratings are at risk due to increased business and credit risks.

Issuers covered in the report include Rolls-Royce plc, European Aeronautic Space and Defence Company NV, BAE Systems plc, Thales SA, MTU Aero Engines AG, Finmeccanica SpA and Russian Helicopters JSC.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Aerospace and Defence Sector and Companies Overview

