TEXT-S&P ratings - Merck KGaA

Nov 30 -

Ratings -- Merck KGaA ------------------------------------------ 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 589339

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Nov-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

02-Mar-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

30-Jun-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Merck KGaA

Rating Rating Date

EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 03/19/2009: sr

unsecd A- 30-Nov-2012

EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 03/19/2009: S-T

debt A-2 20-Mar-2009