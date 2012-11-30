FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Merck KGaA
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 30, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Merck KGaA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Merck KGaA ------------------------------------------ 30-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 589339

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Nov-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

02-Mar-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

30-Jun-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Merck KGaA

Rating Rating Date

EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 03/19/2009: sr

unsecd A- 30-Nov-2012

EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 03/19/2009: S-T

debt A-2 20-Mar-2009

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.