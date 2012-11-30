TEXT-Fitch rates DeltaCredit Bank at 'BBB+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based DeltaCredit Bank (Delta) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING

Delta’s IDRs and Support Ratings are driven by potential support the bank may receive from its ultimate parent, France’s Societe Generale (SG; ‘A+'/Negative; 82.4% stake in Rosbank (‘BBB+'/Stable) which in turn owns 100% of Delta) and constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of ‘BBB+'. In Fitch’s view, SG would have a strong propensity to support the bank, given its controlling stake; SG’s strategic commitment to the Russian market; the bank’s still small size relative to the SG group (limiting the burden of any support required); and the significant contagion risks for SG’s broader Central and Eastern European franchise from any default of its Russian banks.

RATING SENSITIVITES: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING

The bank’s Long-term IDRs could be downgraded if Russia’s Country Ceiling (‘BBB+') was downgraded, or if there was a multi-notch downgrade of SG or a marked reduction in the strategic importance of the Russian market for SG, none of which Fitch currently anticipates. The ratings could be upgraded if Russia’s sovereign rating (‘BBB’) and Country Ceiling were upgraded.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING (VR)

Delta’s VR reflects significant, albeit gradually reducing, dependence on parent funding, potentially significant interest rate risk, in particular if funding diversification results in liabilities becoming more short-term; and the sensitivity of the bank’s business to performance of the Russian property market and cyclical economy. On the positive side, the VR factors in Delta’s moderate appetite for growth; good track record of asset quality including through the Q408-H109 financial crisis; reasonable profitability; and healthy capital position.

Delta is a medium-sized Russian mortgage mono-liner (4% market share in mortgages at end-H112) with considerable experience in this business. It has rather conservative lending policies, reflected for example, in the moderate average loan size of RUB2.5m and average downpayment of above 30% (minimum of 15%). Recovery experience is also robust. As a result, loans 90 days overdue (non-performing loans; NPLs) were a low 0.6% of end-H112 loan book, while foreclosed properties on the balance sheet equalled only about 0.2% of end-H112 gross loans. Notably, NPLs and foreclosed volumes did not exceed 2% of gross loans even at the peak of the end-Q408-Q109 financial crisis. Ultimate losses have been negligible since the bank is able to foreclose and sell most properties within its LTV thresholds.

Delta is mostly funded by SG (49% of end-Q312 liabilities) and Rosbank (11%). Management ambitiously expects to reduce the dependence on parent funding to a moderate 25% by end-2015 by replacing it with local bonds and funding from international financial institutions (IFIs). Refinancing risk is currently not significant since the repayments on third-party debt in the near term are moderate (RUB4.3bn in aggregate) compared with undrawn credit lines and guarantee commitments from the parent, IFIs and Russian Central Bank amounting to RUB31.7bn at end-Q312.

Delta’s so far moderate exposure to interest rate risk may increase if the parent’s funding, which broadly matches the loan book (average maturity of six years) in terms of maturity, is partially replaced with shorter-term local bonds. This could make Delta’s currently healthy 5.5% net interest margin sensitive to interest rate increases.

Delta is strongly capitalised with a Fitch core capital ratio of 27.5% at end-H112. Its regulatory capitalisation, although a much lower 14.3% at 1 November (due to higher risk-weighting of mortgages under regulatory accounting standards compared to Basel) is nevertheless sufficient to withstand over 9% of credit losses. Pre-impairment profits (currently about 4% of the average loan book) provide an additional safety margin. Earnings may be distributed to the more weakly capitalised Rosbank (RUB1bn of dividends paid in H112, which was 45% of Delta’s 2011 profits), but capital withdrawals to the detriment of Delta’s business and growth plans (20% for the coming couple of years) are unlikely.

RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR

Further sound performance and reduced parent funding dependence, without leading to markedly higher structural balance sheet risks, could lead to an upgrade of the VR. Downside pressure on Delta’s VR, although unlikely in the medium term, could stem from potential weakening of its asset quality driven by a marked deterioration of operating environment.

The rating actions are as follows:

DeltaCredit Bank

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned ‘BBB+'; Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned ‘F2’

Support Rating: assigned ‘2’

National Long-term rating: assigned ‘AAA(rus)'; Stable Outlook

Viability Rating: assigned ‘bb’;

Senior unsecured debt: assigned ‘BBB+'/‘AAA(rus)’