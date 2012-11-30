FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms 'BBB+/A-2' rtgs on Samruk-Kazyna;outlook stable
November 30, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms 'BBB+/A-2' rtgs on Samruk-Kazyna;outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

Overview

-- We equalize our ratings on Kazakhstan-based government-owned entity, Samruk-Kazyna, with our sovereign ratings on the Republic of Kazakhstan.

-- This reflects our view of the “almost certain” likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Samruk-Kazyna from the government of Kazakhstan.

-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings on Samruk-Kazyna at ‘BBB+/A-2’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our outlook on the long-term ratings on Kazakhstan.

Rating Action

On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term local and foreign currency credit ratings on Kazakhstan-based government-related entity Samruk-Kazyna at ‘BBB+/A-2’. The outlook is stable.

