TEXT-Fitch affirms major Austrian banks at 'A'/stable; affirms VRs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Erste Group Bank AG’s (Erste), Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s (RBI), UniCredit Bank Austria AG’s (Bank Austria) and Volksbanken Verbund’s (VB-Verbund) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘A’. The Outlook on all Long-term IDRs remains Stable.

In addition, the agency has affirmed the Viability Ratings (VR) of Erste at ‘a-', RBI at ‘bbb’, Bank Austria at ‘bbb+’ and VB-Verbund at ‘bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors

The affirmation of the banks’ IDRs at their Support Rating Floor of ‘A’ reflects Fitch’s opinion that it is extremely likely that the four banks would receive support from the Austrian authorities if required given their systemic importance for the Austrian financial sector and the Austrian economy.

All four banks have meaningful domestic deposit market shares, ranging from 7% at VB-Verbund to 19% at Erste. RBI itself does not have a large domestic deposit franchise but is an integral part of Raiffeisen Banking Group (RBG), Austria’s largest banking group.

Fitch has also affirmed VB-Verbund’s central institution, Oesterreichische Volksbanken Aktiengesellschaft AG’s (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at ‘A’. VB-Verbund is not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of member banks, including OeVAG. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG “group” ratings under Fitch’s rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support mechanisms. Fitch does not assign a VR to OeVAG.

The Stable Outlook on the banks’ IDR mirrors the Stable Outlook on Austria’s ‘AAA’ sovereign rating, last affirmed on 9 November 2012.