FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops Hallmark Trust Series 2008-1 ratings
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Hallmark Trust Series 2008-1 ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Hallmark Trust Series 2008-1’s senior beneficial interests (senior BIs) and simultaneously withdrawn them.

The withdrawal follows the termination of the transaction on 3 December 2012 based on an agreement among the transaction parties. The transaction was a securitisation of residential mortgage loans, mainly backed by investment properties.

The rating actions are as listed below.

JPY10.42bn* Class A senior BIs affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Negative; rating withdrawn

JPY0.73bn* Class B senior BIs affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Negative; rating withdrawn

*as of 30 November 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.