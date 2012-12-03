TEXT-Fitch drops Hallmark Trust Series 2008-1 ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Hallmark Trust Series 2008-1’s senior beneficial interests (senior BIs) and simultaneously withdrawn them.

The withdrawal follows the termination of the transaction on 3 December 2012 based on an agreement among the transaction parties. The transaction was a securitisation of residential mortgage loans, mainly backed by investment properties.

The rating actions are as listed below.

JPY10.42bn* Class A senior BIs affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Negative; rating withdrawn

JPY0.73bn* Class B senior BIs affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Negative; rating withdrawn

*as of 30 November 2012