TEXT-S&P rates Korea Development Bank's AUD senior unsecured bonds

The following statement was released by the rating agency

Dec 03 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A’ rating to Korea Development Bank’s (KDB; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1) A$400 million senior unsecured floating-rate bonds due on Dec. 7, 2015.

The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

