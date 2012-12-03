FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Korea Development Bank's AUD senior unsecured bonds
December 3, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Korea Development Bank's AUD senior unsecured bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A’ rating to Korea Development Bank’s (KDB; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1) A$400 million senior unsecured floating-rate bonds due on Dec. 7, 2015.

The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

