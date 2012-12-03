TEXT-S&P comments on outlook for European toll road operators

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 - While traffic volumes will remain subdued on Europe’s toll road networks in 2013, the credit quality of the network operators should remain stable, says a report by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. Titled “Europe’s Recession Ripples Through To Toll Road Network Operators,” the report points out that contractual tariffs will continue to support the operators’ revenues because they factor in inflation and compensation for investments.

”The soft traffic volumes prevalent in Europe at present reflect the weak economic climate,“ said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Aurelie Hariton-Fardad. ”Europe has entered a new period of recession, which is eroding the purchasing power and profitability of European households and corporates. This will stunt traffic growth and undoubtedly weigh on the toll road network operators’ (TRNOs’) operating performance over the coming 12 months, especially in south Europe where we forecast declines in real GDP.

“However, we anticipate that contractual tariff increases will continue to support the TRNOs’ revenues. Tariff increases are linked to inflation the previous year and include compensation for some of the TRNOs’ investments. These increases will help mitigate the effect of falling traffic volumes on revenues, as will slight improvements in profitability for TRNOs that have introduced cost-containment measures.”

Although we believe that the sector’s operating performance will remain resilient in 2013, we see two possible constraints. First, sovereign stress could weaken the sector’s credit quality in 2013, as it has in 2012. European TRNOs typically have high debt and finite concessions from governments, which leave limited headroom for underperformance and necessitate ongoing access to debt markets. Second, a continued resurgence of acquisitions in 2013 could pressure the creditworthiness of some of our rated TRNOs, especially if the acquisition targets have weaker business risk profiles.

Real GDP is a key economic driver for TRNOs, and our base-case scenario for 2013 estimates that real GDP will fall by 1.4% in Spain and 0.6% in Italy, but increase by 0.4% in France. Consequently, in 2013, we we expect traffic to decline modestly in France, moderately in Italy, but more heavily in Spain. We also anticipate that heavy vehicle traffic, which is more profitable than light vehicle traffic, will be more sensitive to the weak economic climate.