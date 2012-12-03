TEXT-S&P summary: NHPC Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- NHPC Ltd. ------------------------------------- 03-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/NR Country: India

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/NR BBB-/NR

02-Feb-2005 BB+/NR BB+/NR

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on India-based hydroelectric power generator NHPC Ltd. reflects a favorable regulatory environment for the power sector in India, the company’s strong competitive position, and ongoing government support. NHPC’s aggressive capital expenditure plans, the challenges of building hydroelectric power plants, and the weak credit quality of customers temper these strengths.

A favorable regulatory environment for the power sector in India provides incentives for NHPC to invest in the sector. The government aims to reduce the country’s peak deficit (13.9% as of Dec. 31, 2011) and energy deficit (11.3%).

We assess NHP”s business risk profile to be “satisfactory.” The company’s considerable experience in constructing hydroelectric power plants underpins its strong competitive position. However, the challenging nature of the industry, geological concerns, and political issues have delayed completion of some projects. NHPC’s hydroelectric power plant operations are efficient. The company’s plant availability has averaged 90% over the past four years. NHPC is also one of the lowest-cost power producers in the industry due to its virtually zero marginal costs. The company’s strong cost position has resulted in EBITDA margins of 70%-80% over the past four years.

NHPC benefits from ongoing support from the government of India (unsolicited rating: BBB-/Negative/A-3). The tripartite agreement between the Indian government--on behalf of government-owned utilities--the state electricity boards (SEBs), and the Reserve Bank of India mitigates the risk of delay in payments from NHPC’s customers (the SEBs), which have weak credit profiles. Due to its government-related entity (GRE) status, NHPC also benefits from easier access to credit facilities and subordinated debt from the government at lower interest rates for economically unviable projects. The Indian government owns 86.4% of NHPC. The company’s installed capacity was 5,295 megawatt as of Dec. 31, 2011, which is about 3% of India’s total installed capacity.

We assess NHPC’s stand-alone credit profile as ‘bbb-'. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a “high” likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress is based on our assessment of the following NHPC characteristics:

-- “Very strong” link with the government. We expect the government to remain NHPC’s majority shareholder, with the Ministry of Power having administrative control.

-- “Important” role for the government. Some of the company’s activities are driven by its public policy role of increasing India’s power generation capacity, particularly through hydroelectricity, and its operations in regions susceptible to security concerns and political issues. However, NHPC accounts for a small share of India’s overall power generation capacity.

NHPC’s low debt-to-capital ratio supports our assessment that the company’s financial risk profile is “significant.” However, NHPC’s cash flows may be pressured since the company has capital expenditures over the next 12-24 months. NHPC estimates its capital expenditure over the next 12 months at about Indian rupee (INR) 35 billion. Nevertheless, the company’s existing operations and available surplus cash should enable it to somewhat offset the impact of the capital expenditure.

We expect NHPC to maintain its cash flow protection measures. We forecast the company’s ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at more than 15% and ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x over the next 12-24 months. We also expect NHPC to maintain its moderate capital structure, with a ratio of adjusted debt to capital of about 40%.

Liquidity

NHPC’s liquidity is “strong,” as our criteria define the term. We expect the company’s liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility available) over the next 12-18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months are about INR102 billion, consisting of cash, FFO, and additional debt to meet the company’s capital expenditure during the period. We expect NHPC to have steady recurring cash flows, with FFO averaging INR30 billion over the same period. The company’s cash balance was about INR44 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012.

-- We estimate the company will use about INR55 billion during this time for capital spending and to meet debt maturities, working capital needs, and shareholder dividends. The company has about INR9.35 billion of debt due in one year.

-- We believe net sources of liquidity would be sufficient to cover uses even if EBITDA declines by 20%. Nevertheless, the regulated nature of returns and the company’s low cost base should enable it to maintain high margins.

-- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a good standing in the credit markets.

Outlook

The negative outlook on NHPC reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on India, and reflects NHPC’s sensitivity to government intervention.

We could lower the rating on NHPC if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating; (2) ongoing support from the government declines; or (3) NHPC takes up a large project or the completion of projects is significantly delayed, weakening the company’s financial performance. A downward rating trigger will be the ratio of FFO to total debt falling below 10%.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we take a similar action on sovereign rating on India and NHPC’s stand-alone credit profile remains steady or improves with the completion of its expansion projects.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008