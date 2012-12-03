TEXT-S&P summary: Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 -

Summary analysis -- Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong

Foreign currency BB/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Coin-operated

amusement

devices

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2012 --/-- BB/--

06-Sep-2007 --/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. reflects the significant construction and execution risks associated with the parent group’s proposed development of the Studio City Project, which is an integrated gaming complex in Macau, and a new casino investment in the Philippines. The rating also reflects Melco Crown’s “aggressive” financial risk profile and reliance on the Chinese market for the bulk of its customers. The following factors temper these weaknesses: (1) Melco Crown’s position as one of six casino concession and sub-concession holders in Macau; (2) the significant cash flow generation of the group’s existing Macau properties; (3) the favorable growth prospects of the Macau gaming market; and (4) the company’s strong parent sponsors.