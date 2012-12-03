TEXT-Fitch asgns E-CARAT plc's asset-backed notes 'AAAsf(EXP)' expected rtg

Dec 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned E-CARAT plc’s issue of notes the following expected ratings:

Class A1 Notes, due June 2020: ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

Class A2 Notes, due June 2020: ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

Subordinated Notes, NR(EXP)

The final rating will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received and a satisfactory review of final legal opinions to support the agency’s analytical approach.

The expected rating is based on Fitch’s assessment of the originators’ underwriting and servicing procedures, the agency’s expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction’s legal structure.

The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of auto loan receivables originated by GMAC UK plc (GMAC UK; Short-Term IDR ‘B’) within the UK. The transaction is static and will amortise sequentially from closing.

The credit enhancement for class A (class A1 and class A2 notes rank pari passu) is 14.74%, provided by overcollateralisation (13%) and the liquidity reserve (1.74%). The liquidity reserve can be used to cover shortfalls for the payment of senior items, interest swap payments, and interest on the class A notes but also provides credit support to the notes, since amounts released through its amortisation (amortising in parallel with the class A notes) can be used to cure potential principal losses during the life of the transaction. In addition, the transaction benefits from excess spread of above 5.8% p.a. initially.

Fitch has identified and analysed three sub-pools with different performance behaviour: new supported cars, new unsupported cars and used cars (all fully amortising loans without a final balloon payment). Fitch determined base case default rate expectations of 2.5% for new unsupported cars and 3.25% for used cars. Fitch determined a base case default rate expectation of 1.5% for new supported cars, which is higher than indicated by the historical cohort data provided to Fitch. This higher base case has been driven by the change in loan characteristics of this sub-category, following the introduction of a product called “flexible finance” in July 2011. In addition, the agency determined base case recovery expectations of 55% for new car loans and 50% for the used car sub-pool.

Although the underlying contracts do not feature any direct residual value risk, the underlying secured receivables are regulated by the Consumer Credit Act and are therefore exposed to voluntary termination losses, which the agency estimated to be 12.7% in a ‘AAAsf’ scenario based on a calculation made through loan-by-loan data.

E-CARAT plc is a UK-based securitisation vehicle and this is the first public securitisation of GMAC UK to be rated by Fitch in the UK.

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

