TEXT-S&P ratings - Andorra (Principality of)

Dec 03 -

Ratings -- Andorra (Principality of) ------------------------------ 03-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Andorra

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Dec-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

14-Jun-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1

26-May-2009 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+

12-Aug-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

