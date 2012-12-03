TEXT-S&P ratings - Andorra (Principality of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 03 -
Ratings -- Andorra (Principality of) ------------------------------ 03-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Andorra
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Dec-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
14-Jun-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1
26-May-2009 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+
12-Aug-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
