TEXT-S&P afrms rtgs in Italian RMBS deal Vela Mortgages series 2

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of Vela Mortgages series 2.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes.

-- Vela Mortgages is an Italian RMBS transaction originated by Banca Nazionale del Lavoro .

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Vela Mortgages S.r.l.’s series 2 class A, B, and C notes (see list below).

Vela Mortgages is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction. It closed in November 2009 and we assigned our ratings in February 2011. Banca Nazionale del Lavoro originated the underlying mortgage loans.

Today’s rating actions follow our review of the transaction’s performance as of the October 2012 payment date.

Delinquencies have been more or less stable since February 2011, on average 2.9% of the performing portfolio and currently about 3.0%, which is below our Italian RMBS index level of 3.29%. Mortgage loans in arrears for more than 90 days compose 1.4% of the performing pool, compared with 0.95% when we rated the deal. Cumulative gross defaults (defined in this transaction as loans in arrears for more than 180 days) equal 2.8% of the initial balance, up from 0.98% in February 2011.

The reserve fund--which is being drawn from as of the July 2012 interest payment date--is currently at 96% of its target balance. It now provides more enhancement than when we rated the deal, since it is equal to 4.9% of the performing portfolio versus 3.5% in February 2011.

Therefore, credit enhancement available to the notes has increased since we rated the deal. The class A notes now benefit from 17.1% credit enhancement versus 11.9% previously, the class B notes from 11.0% versus 7.7%, and the class C notes from 4.9% versus 3.5%.

In our opinion, the performance of the transaction’s underlying collateral has been stable so far, in line with our expectations when we rated the deal on Feb. 17, 2011 (see “Rating Assigned To Italian RMBS Transaction Vela Mortgages Series 2,” published on Ratings Direct on the Global Credit Portal). We deem the credit enhancement available to the notes to be sufficient to mitigate the transaction’s credit and cash flow risks up to a ‘AA+ (sf)’ rating level. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes at ‘AA+ (sf)'.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

Vela Mortgages S.r.l.

EUR2.193 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed

A AA+ (sf)

B AA+ (sf)

C AA+ (sf)