TEXT-S&P summary: Union Bank of India

Dec 03 -

Summary analysis -- Union Bank of India --------------------------- 03-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial Banks

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jun-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

17-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP bb+

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Strong (+1)

Support +1

GRE Support +1

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on India.

We could downgrade UBI if we lower the sovereign rating, or the bank’s RAC ratio dips below 5% possibly because it can’t raise sufficient capital to support growth.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we take a similar action on the sovereign rating.

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its ratings on Union Bank of India (UBI) on the bank’s “adequate” business position, “moderate” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, “above-average” funding, “strong” liquidity, and our expectation of extraordinary government support, as our criteria define those terms. UBI’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is ‘bb+'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in India is ‘bbb-'. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk. In our view, India’s economic resilience is constrained by its low-income though diverse and growing economy; and weak foreclosure laws, which accentuate credit risk despite moderate private sector debt. On the other hand, the risk of imbalances is low. Regarding our assessment of industry risk, Indian banks benefit from high levels of stable, core customer deposits. Banking regulations are in line with international standards and the regulatory track records are moderately successful, although disclosure standards are inadequate. Banks have a moderate risk appetite and the industry is stable despite fragmentation. Directed lending and government-ownership, however, create some market distortion.

UBI’s “adequate” business position represents the bank’s satisfactory geographic and product diversification and adequate management strategy, in our opinion. The bank has a strong domestic business franchise. It is one of the ten largest banks in India in terms of assets and contributes about 3.5% of the system’s deposits. UBI has a wide branch network throughout the country, with a strong deposit franchise. Nevertheless, income diversity is low with fee income accounting for a very small proportion of the bank’s total revenue, and the share has declined in recent years.

Our assessment of UBI’s capital and earnings as “moderate,” reflect our expectations that the bank’s pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which was 5.5% as of March 31, 2012, will remain moderate over the next 18 months. We do not expect UBI’s earnings retention to be sufficient to maintain the capital at the current level. However, we anticipate that the government will infuse some capital, and this will help the bank maintain its RAC ratio above 5%. In recent years, UBI’s earnings profile has come under pressure due to increasing credit costs stemming from a steep rise in nonperforming loans (NPL). We expect credit costs to remain high for the rest of the year. We expect UBI’s earning profile to remain weaker than global standards despite having somewhat improved in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2013.

Our risk position assessment for UBI is “moderate,” reflecting the bank’s higher credit cost experience in recent years and asset concentration in its infrastructure portfolio. The bank’s NPL ratio has risen sharply over the past 18 months to 3.7% as of Sept. 30, 2012, from 2.5% as of March 31, 2011. NPLs in the bank’s agriculture sector also surged to a high of 8.73% from 4.14% for the same period. Moreover, UBI has asset concentration in its infrastructure portfolio, especially in the power sector, which is facing challenges, such as fuel shortages, delays in securing environmental clearances, and a slow pace of tariff reforms. Nevertheless, the bank’s business model is simple. It has been undertaking mainly traditional banking businesses, with the bulk of revenue emanating from its lending business. Overall, we expect UBI’s asset quality to remain stressed in fiscals 2013 and 2014, partly due to continued slippages in its restructured (performing) loan book, which was about 4.3% of the gross advances as of March 31, 2012.

UBI’s funding is “above average” and its liquidity position is “strong.” Deposits form about 88% of UBI’s funding base as of March 31, 2012, higher than the industry average. The bank’s loans-to-deposits ratio (79%) is at par with its peers’. Its low-cost current and savings accounts--at 31% of customer deposits--are also comparable with major peers’. UBI’s liquidity ratios are stronger than global peers’, with liquid assets made up of cash and reserves, balances with other banks, and government securities forming about 30% of total deposits.

We have classified UBI as a government-related entity and incorporated a one-notch uplift to the rating from the SACP to reflect a “very high” likelihood that the government of India (Republic of) (unsolicited ratings BBB-/Negative/A-3) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of the bank’s financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following UBI characteristics:

-- “Very strong” link with the government. The government owns a 54.35% stake in UBI. There is a statutory requirement that the government must hold at least 51% in the bank. Moreover, the government influences the bank’s strategic decision-making via its representation on the board and the appointment of the bank’s chairman and managing director.

-- “Very important” role to the government. Government-owned banks collectively dominate the financial sector with about 70% market share and play an important role in the government’s financial inclusion objective. The government treats them as one block and has not shown any material differentiation among them when it provides policy guidance, conducts performance reviews, or infuses capital when needed. Even the depositors and investors perceive all the banks as part of one large public sector bank “family.” This is demonstrated in the fact that the banks’ access to deposits, interbank funding, and equity capital is not materially affected even during periods of weakened financial performance. Distress in any one of these banks is likely to shake this perception and erode confidence in in the entire “family.” Therefore, we assess these banks’ roles as “very important.”

