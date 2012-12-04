TEXT-S&P ratings - China Fishery Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- China Fishery Group Ltd. ------------------------------- 04-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Hunting,

trapping, game

propagation

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--

21-Dec-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================