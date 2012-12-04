TEXT-S&P publishes monthly U.K. credit card performance data

Dec 04 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has published its monthly U.K. credit card performance and index data for July 2012.

The article includes U.K. credit card performance data and index data from July 2012, including:

-- Charge-offs and delinquencies,

-- Payment rates and yields,

-- Losses,

-- Originator weightings, and

-- Applicable index data.

For more information on indices and weightings, as well as more detailed market commentary and performance analysis, please see our latest index report for this sector, “U.K. Credit Card ABS Index Report Q2 2012: The Economy Worsens, But New Issuance Rises And Delinquencies Fall,” published on Sept. 13, 2012.

