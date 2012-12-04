FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P publishes monthly U.K. credit card data for August 2012
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012

TEXT-S&P publishes monthly U.K. credit card data for August 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 04 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has published its monthly U.K. credit card performance and index data for August 2012.

The article includes U.K. credit card performance data and index data from August 2012, including:

-- Charge-offs and delinquencies,

-- Payment rates and yields,

-- Losses, -- Originator weightings, and

-- Applicable index data.

For more information on indices and weightings, as well as more detailed market commentary and performance analysis, please see our latest index report for this sector, “U.K. Credit Card ABS Index Report Q2 2012: The Economy Worsens, But New Issuance Rises And Delinquencies Fall,” published on Sept. 13, 2012.

